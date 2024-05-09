Every day in May, a duo from Pencoed Care Home at Wooden, near Saundersfoot will be covering a mile, to make a total of 31 miles covered this month.

Fun, laughter, fresh air and - hopefully - sunshine - will be enjoyed by the residents en route, and people driving along the A478 near Wooden are invited to sound their horns to show their support.

Each day, staff will be walking with a different resident, explained Pencoed manager Janet Williams.

She said: "One in two of us will be affected by dementia in our lifetime – whether by developing the condition ourselves, caring for someone with the diagnosis, or both.

"Let’s take steps together to build a world where no one faces dementia alone."