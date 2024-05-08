From some of the more familiar beaches in Cornwall, Devon and Sussex, to others a little further off the beaten track in the Highlands and Hebrides, the travel experts at The Telegraph have rounded up the best beaches from across the country.

Introducing the list, the media outlet said: "Britain’s relationship with its beaches might easily be described as “complicated”.

"There are days when the rain arrows in sideways, and that excursion to the seaside is reduced to huddling in fish-and-chip shops and Victorian bandstands.

"There are days when everyone has the same idea – or, as was the case in the two pandemic summers, no other option – and you can barely see the sand for damp picnic blankets, grouchy children, yapping dogs and giant beady-eyed seagulls.

"Then there are days when the sun shines at the right temperature and the ideal angle, the shoreline looks like a tropical postcard, and you briefly wonder why, for all the glorious places dotted round the globe, you would ever go anywhere else.

"With the weather finally starting to play ball, we can focus on that third scenario – and the best that this country and its 7,723 miles of coast can offer.

"For there will be plenty of days during the upcoming months when the perimeters of Wales, Scotland and England – and yes, their surrounding islands – are holiday heaven, and you will not be able to stop yourself unlocking your phone, and clicking the camera."

Britain’s best beaches

The top 20 best beaches in Britain, according to The Telegraph, are:

Par, Isles of Scilly Pedn Vounder, Cornwall Polzeath, Cornwall East Portlemouth, Devon Saunton Sands, Devon Seatown, Dorset Clevedon, Somerset Totland Bay, Isle of Wight Rottingdean, East Sussex St Margaret’s Bay, Kent Walberswick, Suffolk Brancaster, Norfolk Morecambe North, Lancashire Runswick Bay, North Yorkshire Cocklawburn and Cheswick, Northumberland Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire Penbryn, Ceredigion Elie Harbour, Fife Silver Sands of Morar, Highland Scarista Beach, Isle of Harris

Pembrokeshire beach named among Britain's best

Pembrokeshire's Barafundle Bay was one of only two Welsh beaches to feature on The Telegraph's list, along with Penbryn in Ceredigion.

Describing Barafundle Bay, the news outlet said: "You could comb through every pebble and grain of sand on Britain’s shores and not find a lovelier beach than this great scoop of blonde sand fizzing into a sea of brilliant turquoise.

"There’s a reason Barafundle Bay on Pembrokeshire’s south coast always sneaks into the polls of Wales’ best beaches, but the good news is it hasn’t let fame go to its pretty head.

"Summer holidays and weekends aside, you’ll often get this ravishing beach to yourself, particularly if you’re an early riser.

"Why? Because you can only reach it on foot: up and over grassy cliffs and dunes on a half-hour walk from Stackpole Quay National Trust car park.

"If you’re here in summer, visit nearby Bosherston, too, where a trail whips through broadleaf woods and past water lily-spattered ponds.

"The path emerges at Broad Haven South, another stunner of a dune-fringed beach, with views to Church Rock."

Barafundle Bay recommendations

If you are planning a trip to visit the lovely Barafundle Bay and looking for somewhere to stay, The Telegraph recommends the ivy-draped Stackpole Inn which has double rooms available from £160.

The "cracking country pub" is also the place to go if you're looking for a bite to eat featuring "an outstanding restaurant serving up freshest seafood and foraged finds".

If the weather isn't playing ball and you are looking for a "rainy day activity", The Telegraph suggests a visit to Carew Castle which is just a 20-minute drive away.