Data from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Residential Market Survey reveals a steady rise in sales, thanks to more listings and heightened buyer demand.

RICS noted 35 per cent of Welsh surveyors reported a rise in house sales in April, the fifth consecutive month of growth.

They are also optimistic about short-term sales, with 14 per cent anticipating a further rise over the next three months.

New buyer demand also increased in April, with 37 per cent noticing growth.

Supply saw a net balance of 47 per cent of surveyors reporting a rise in new sales instructions, a notable jump from March’s 41 per cent.

However, house prices in Wales were reported to have fallen over the past three months by a net balance of -8 per cent surveyors.

The demand for rental property softened in April.

Only 17 per cent of surveyors reported a rise in tenant demand, a significant dip from March’s 50 per cent.

Anthony Filice, FRICS, of Kelvin Francis Ltd in Cardiff said: "There was a marked increase in listings, viewings and sales agreed across all price ranges, even over £1,000,000.

"There is a wide choice of properties, and if sensibly priced, are selling well.

"There is confidence, but it is still a buyers’ market."

Talking about the rental market, Paul Lucas, FRICS of R.K.Lucas & Son in Haverfordwest added: "Demand for all types of property remains in a dwindling supply.

"Many landlords are leaving the letting market."

Simon Rubinsohn, chief economist, RICS, commented: "Feedback to the latest RICS survey demonstrates the sensitivity of the sales market to interest rates at the present time, given the continuing challenge around affordability."