The defendants were charged with driving whilst unfit through drugs and speeding.

Their cases were heard in the magistrates’ courts in Bradford, Newport and Bath.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

ADELE IBBITSON, 36, of Grassholme Close in Milford Haven, admitted driving whilst unfit through drugs in West Yorkshire.

Ibbitson was caught driving a Peugeot 208 on Elland Lane in Elland on October 10.

She pleaded guilty, and was banned from driving for a year at Bradford And Keighley Magistrates' Court on April 22.

Ibbitson was fined £120, and she was also told to pay £85 in costs and a £48 surcharge.

GARY HENDERSON, 63, of Connaught Place in Pembroke Dock, has been banned after being caught speeding on the A48 in Newport.

Henderson was doing 36mph in a Nissan Qashqai on the 30mph limit westbound A48 Southern Distributor Road on August 19.

He pleaded guilty under the single justice procedure on March 15.

Henderson was fined £153 at Newport Magistrates’ Court on April 12. He must also pay £90 in costs and a £61 surcharge.

The defendant also received three points on his licence, which – due to repeat offending – resulted in him being banned for six months.

TRISTAN WILLIAMS, 42, of Church Road in Llanstadwell, was caught speeding near Leeds.

Williams was driving at 39mph on Wetherby Road in Walton on September 19. The speed limit was 30mph.

Williams pleaded guilty using the single justice procedure, and at Bradford And Keighley Magistrates' Court on March 26 was fined £246.

He was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £98 surcharge, and had three points added to his licence.

JOLENE HANNAFORD, 46, of Middle Street in Rosemarket, was caught speeding on the M4.

Hannaford was driving a Volkswagen T-Cross on the eastbound M4 between junctions 20 and 19 on August 8. She was driving at 67mph in the temporary 50mph speed limit.

She pleaded guilty under the single justice procedure on March 11.

Hannaford was fined £80 at Bath Magistrates’ Court, and was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £32 surcharge.

She also had four points added to her licence.