As warmer weather comes to the UK with the advent of spring and summer, pollen counts across the country are on the rise, leaving many congested and runny-nosed.

While there is no definitive cure for the seasonal condition, a number of preventative steps can be taken.

Experts warn hay fever sufferers against common morning routine

Martin Seeley, from Mattress Next Day, told The Express newspaper that he recommends against making your bed in the morning if you suffer from hay fever.

He said: "Contrary to popular belief, an unmade bed is less susceptible to trapping pollen and dust mites, those tiny creatures that can trigger a range of health issues, including asthma and allergies."

Explaining why bedding needs airing out, he said: "Many studies show that unventilated bedding, caused by making your bed immediately, can create an environment that leads to higher concentrations of dust mites and their allergic proteins."

He added: "Natural sunlight can play a role in preventing the accumulation of dust mites. Allowing your bedding to remain unmade for a while gives it exposure to natural sunlight. Sunlight has disinfectant properties and can help kill some bacteria and mites, further reducing potential health risks."

What are the symptoms of hay fever?





According to the NHS website, these are the symptoms of hay fever.

Sneezing and coughing

A runny or blocked nose

Itchy, red or watery eyes

Itchy throat, mouth, nose and ears

Loss of smell

Pain around your temples and forehead

Headache

Earache

Feeling tired

A pharmacist may be able to recommend a range of treatments to help lessen the effects of hay fever.

However, the NHS states that if these fail to reduce symptoms, sufferers should speak to their GP.