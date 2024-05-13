The event at Pembrokeshire County Showground, by kind permission of the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society, promises to be another entertaining day for all.

Emergency Services is the theme of this year’s rally, with plenty to see and watch throughout the day – from singing, dancing, and a feast of floral art displays to sketches, It’s a Knockout and the tug of war final to end the day.

The crowning ceremony will take place at 12 noon, and will see Rally Queen, Teleri Wilson, Fishguard YFC; and Male Ambassador, Ifan Phillips, Eglwyswrw YFC, take to the stage alongside their team of attendants and county officials.

The awards ceremony will be held at 4.30pm, with over 50 pieces of silverware to be presented, and the coveted overall Rally Champion club announced.

With over 600 members across the county, the rally is the highlight of the year in the YFC calendar, showcasing months of hard work and preparations for the high standard of competitions and exhibits on the day. Keep an eye out for their rally signs along the Pembrokeshire lanes.

Open from 10am, the rally welcomes everyone, is suitable for all the family, and guarantees a great day out! Admission is just £5 for adults and free for children under 16.

To keep up to date with the latest news within Pembrokeshire YFC, follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.