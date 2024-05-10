Little and Broad Haven RNLI, a key lifeline for the community and visitors, recently underwent significant renovations and expansions.

Despite the considerable work, the station remained active around the clock, operating out of temporary accommodation.

The volunteer crew members are overjoyed to return their lifeboat back to the refurbished station.

Much of these renovations were designed to ensure the station is suitable for delivering the modern-day lifesaving services provided by the team.

Lifeboat operations manager Andy Grey voiced his feelings about the refurbished station and the impact on the crew's work.

Mr Grey said: "After many years waiting for improved facilities at Little and Broad Haven Lifeboat Station the new refurbishment has finally been completed.

"Suffice to say, all the crew and officers are delighted with the results.

"At last we have a toilet and shower facility as well as a very modern and efficient crew changing area."

Not only does Little and Broad Haven RNLI now have an updated facility, but it has also expanded to meet the crew's needs.

The crew meeting room has been upgraded, and new external wood panelling has been installed that exhibits its true essence.

Mr Grey said: "The crew meeting room upstairs has been upgraded and suitable for all our requirements.

"Similarly, the external wood panelling around the new build looks the part... truly a lifeboat station that the whole community can be proud of."

As the celebrations for the bicentenary of the RNLI lifeboat service draw closer, this refurbished station will serve as a centrepiece.

The plans for the station include an official opening later this year, alongside an open day on August 4, inviting residents and visitors to admire their revamped asset,

In the interim, while the lifeboat station is fully operational, the volunteer crew's focus will continue to be on their lifesaving operations, assuring the community that they're prepared to respond at any given moment.