On April 26 there was a crash involving a silver Mini Cooper and a female pedestrian on Water Street.

The incident occurred at around 7:45pm and the pedestrian suffered leg injuries.

A spokesperson for Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police said: Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating a collision on Water Street, Carmarthen, at around 7.45pm on Friday, April 26.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information, dash cam or CCTV footage, that could help them with their investigation, either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.