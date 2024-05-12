The Western Telegraph Camera Club now has 3,200 members and every day brings some lovely pictures of the Pembrokeshire coast, countryside and creatures to the friendly Facebook group.
May has thankfully brought us some more settled weather, with the hint of summer.
And our keen photographers have been out and about as always, inspired by sunshine, interesting skies, blue seas and spring flowers.
Enjoy browsing through the pictures below.
If you'd like to join the Western Telegraph Camera Club, with the chance to have your own photographs featured on Facebook, online or in the paper, just head over to Facebook to sign up.
Lovely lagoon
Secluded spot
Bird's eye view
Just a boat ride away...
The beauty of bluebells
Stupendous sunset
