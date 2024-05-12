May has thankfully brought us some more settled weather, with the hint of summer.

And our keen photographers have been out and about as always, inspired by sunshine, interesting skies, blue seas and spring flowers.

Enjoy browsing through the pictures below.

If you'd like to join the Western Telegraph Camera Club, with the chance to have your own photographs featured on Facebook, online or in the paper, just head over to Facebook to sign up.

Lovely lagoon

Quiet times at our beautiful Blue Lagoon at Abereiddy. (Image: Val Colella)

Secluded spot

The colours around Rosebush Quarry are enhanced by a spring shower. (Image: Louisa Wheeler)

Bird's eye view

Barafundle Bay seen from the skies as it nestles in the coastline. (Image: NRG Captures)

Just a boat ride away...





The sandy shores of Caldey Island lap up the sunshine. (Image: Jenny Ambler)

The beauty of bluebells

Swathes of bluebells as far as the eye can see in this Pembrokeshire woodland. (Image: Delyth Dunfee)

Stupendous sunset

The sky's on fire in this super shot taken from Simpson Cross. (Image: Peter Biebrach)