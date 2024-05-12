The Western Telegraph Camera Club now has 3,200 members and every day brings some lovely pictures of the Pembrokeshire coast, countryside and creatures to the friendly Facebook group.

May has thankfully brought us some more settled weather, with the hint of summer.

And our keen photographers have been out and about as always, inspired by sunshine, interesting skies, blue seas and spring flowers.

Enjoy browsing through the pictures below.

Lovely lagoon

Western Telegraph: Quiet times at our beautiful Blue Lagoon at Abereiddy.Quiet times at our beautiful Blue Lagoon at Abereiddy. (Image: Val Colella)

Secluded spot

Western Telegraph: The colours around Rosebush Quarry are enhanced by a spring shower.The colours around Rosebush Quarry are enhanced by a spring shower. (Image: Louisa Wheeler)

Bird's eye view

Western Telegraph: Barafundle Bay seen from the skies as it nestles in the coastline.Barafundle Bay seen from the skies as it nestles in the coastline. (Image: NRG Captures)

Just a boat ride away...

Western Telegraph: The sandy shores of Caldey Island lap up the sunshine.The sandy shores of Caldey Island lap up the sunshine. (Image: Jenny Ambler)

The beauty of bluebells

Western Telegraph: Swathes of bluebells as far as the eye can see in this Pembrokeshire woodland.Swathes of bluebells as far as the eye can see in this Pembrokeshire woodland. (Image: Delyth Dunfee)

Stupendous sunset

Western Telegraph: The sky's on fire in this super shot taken from Simpson Cross.The sky's on fire in this super shot taken from Simpson Cross. (Image: Peter Biebrach)