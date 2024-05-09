Richard Cook, of Trafalgar Road, Haverfordwest, ignored multiple warnings about the refuse and household waste gathering outside his home.

The continual undesired scenario prompted the issue of a Community Protection Notice (CPN) on November 29, 2023.

The rubbish had reached a level deemed a risk to public health, safety and welfare.

It was even attracting rats.

Despite advice and warnings from both Pembrokeshire County Council (PCC) Environmental Services staff and Public Health officers, and his landlords ATEB, the issue remained unresolved.

Mr Cook was ordered to correctly discard all waste from the front and the rear grounds of his property within 14 days.

At the time, numerous uncovered black refuse sacks filled with household waste, shattered door pieces, and old cardboard boxes littered his front yard.

On December 13, 2023, a PCC Public Health officer discovered that the state of the property remained unchanged, with Mr Cook making no effort to clean up.

As a result of the continued failure to comply, a prosecution was taken for breach of the CPN.

Mr Cook failed to appear at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on April 4, 2024.

The case was proven in his absence, and he was subsequently fined £440 with an additional surcharge of £176.

He was also ordered to cover full costs totalling £1,235.90.

It's now within the council's discretion to undertake direct action and recover the outstanding amount from him.

Cllr Michelle Bateman, cabinet member for housing operations and regulatory services, said: "Our officers and partners from ATEB have tried many times to engage with Mr Cook and try to resolve this issue without having to resort to enforcement.

"However, the requests have simply been ignored and we have been left with no choice but to use the powers available to force removal of this waste which is attracting rats and vermin.

"I welcome the court’s decision to impose a significant fine in this case."