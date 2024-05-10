Ysgol Casblaidd received high praise from the education and training inspectorate for Wales, following their visit in February.

The findings, which were released recently, highlight the school's strong culture of safeguarding pupils.

The report describes the school as a 'happy and friendly community' with a highly effective relationship with the area.

According to the report, pupils make sound progress, including those with additional learning needs.

Pupils appreciate the school's homely and inclusive environment.

They are eager to learn and apply themselves to tasks with great excitement and enthusiasm.

Most importantly, pupils feel happy to attend school, and there is a high attendance rate.

Staff are celebrated for their warm relationship with pupils.

They are described as treating pupils with kindness and respect, creating an environment where pupils' happiness, wellbeing and progress are prioritised.

The school's knowledge of their pupils, their families, and the community is undoubtedly another contributing factor to the school's successful operation.

Headteacher Sasha Edwards, said: "I am delighted with this report.

"Ysgol Casblaidd is an exceptional school and I am immensely proud to be its headteacher.

"I would like to commend the outstanding staff and governors who have worked relentlessly to ensure that every pupil is valued and that their wellbeing and progress in their learning is paramount.

"Ysgol Casblaidd is a school that our pupils, families and wider community can be very proud of."

The chairperson of the governing body, Lisa Thomas, added: "I am extremely proud of the pupils, staff, parents and governors of Ysgol Casblaidd.

"It was a pleasure to welcome the inspection team, and I was pleased that they were able to see what is so wonderful about our school - in particular their comments on the politeness of pupils' enthusiasm for learning that they have."

She went on to emphasise the strength of the relationship between the school and its community.

"The school's work with the local community was also commented on, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank the community of Wolfscastle for their unwavering support - we can all be extremely proud of this report."

This report affirms Ysgol Casblaidd's commitment to providing a happy and caring learning environment and a firm foundation for its pupils to develop their core skills.

The full report can be viewed on the Estyn website.