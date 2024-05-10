Geraint Hughes, will hold his debut showcase at the Waterfront Gallery in Milford Haven Docks, starting on May 10.

Mr Hughes graduated from art college in the 1990s but was disillusioned and went on a painting hiatus for more than 30 years.

He said: "At the time, young and foolish, I remember declaring that I never had to paint another painting unless I wanted to!"

"Deep down I have always considered myself a painter but had to confront myself with the absurdity of being a painter who didn’t paint.

"I realised if I wanted to be a painter I had to do it - paint," Mr Hughes added.

His main inspiration is derived from the landscapes and sceneries that surround him.

David Randall, the gallery director said: "We are always looking for new talent and are delighted to be hosting his first solo show demonstrating Geraint’s creativity and skills and if you would like to meet Geraint and hear about his work you can meet him on Friday 10 May when the show opens and continues until 1 June."