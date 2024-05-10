After last year's cancellation due to economic difficulties, the 2024 event promises six days filled with international talent.

The festival, scheduled for the May half-term week, will see headline act BBC National Orchestra of Wales take the stage on May 25.

They will deliver performances of Mathias’s Festival Overture and Brahms’ Second Symphony, with award-winning violinist Inmo Yang contributing to Sibelius’ Violin Concerto.

Several musicians will debut at the festival including The Choir of Royal Holloway, who appear on Monday, May 27 with a selection of choral arrangements of orchestral classics.

Pembrokeshire-born horn player Simon Lewis will feature with Trio Preseli on Sunday, May 26, performing works by Welsh composer Anthony Randall.

Clarinet virtuoso Emma Johnson returns on Tuesday, May 28 with her Orchestra for the Environment, performing Mozart, Tchaikovsky, and her own composition, 'The Tree of Life'.

Friday, May 24 sees the 150 primary school children in the Children’s Festival Chorus opening the festival alongside a live band.

The Cathedral musicians will also perform in several concerts.

The highlight being the full Cathedral choir rendering Choral Evensong live on BBC Radio 3 on Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased online, via phone, or at the Box Office.

Under-18 entries are free with an adult, while other tickets start from £8.

Early booking is advised and if available, there will be tickets on the door.

Artistic director Simon Pearce hopes that many will attend the six-day celebration.

All Cathedral services, including festival ceremonies, are free to attend.