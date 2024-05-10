The Admirable Crichton, a classic satire written by J.M.Barrie in 1902, will be staged by University of Wales Trinity Saint David students on May 15 at 7pm.

The production will be held at Torch Theatre, under the direction of William Kingshott and the venue's award-winning artistic director, Chelsey Gillard.

The play follows the predicament of an aristocratic family stranded on a desert island, addressing issues of class and British manners.

Ms Gillard, expressed her enthusiasm saying: "I love the work of J.M. Barrie and it's a real joy to be rehearsing this play with the third year acting and production students at UWTSD.

"The show is wonderfully witty and fun."

Taylor Dyderski and Alyanna Arzente, students at UWTSD, are excited about the practical experience they will gain on this production, preparing them for future careers in the industry.

Celeste Turnbull will be playing Crichton, noting: "As it is a period piece, us acting students have had to learn the specific rules of etiquette that were expected at the time."

Tickets cost £8 or £5 for concessions and can be bought from the Torch Theatre website or by calling 01646 695267.