Aberystwyth Town Football Club goalkeeper coach Dave Owen and his friends are getting ready to pedal a taxing 112 miles on June 22, 2024.

The group aim to raise funds for the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) at Glangwili Hospital.

Mr Owen's youngest daughter, Erin, spent almost a month in the unit after her birth.

Recalling the vital role the unit played in his daughter's life, he said: "The Special Care Baby Unit supported Erin with some of the challenges she faced in her early days.

"Erin was born early in unexpected circumstances and initially required assistance to breathe and needed to be monitored by numerous machines."

Mr Owen recounts Erin's time spent under the watch of expert nurses and ward staff.

"She spent over two weeks in an incubator, with the fantastic nurses and ward staff providing continual care whilst they looked into some of her health needs."

He believes the unit gave Erin the "best start that she could have had."

"Because of these amazing people, Erin has grown into a happy, playful and caring little girl, and although there may be some tricky paths ahead for her, they would be far bumpier if not for the care of the unit."

The cycle ride has a fundraising goal of £2,000, and proceeds will be funnelled into the SCBU to help support the unit in its invaluable work with vulnerable and unwell newborn babies in the area.

Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, expressed her gratitude and goodwill.

She said: "We’d like to say a huge good luck to Dave and his friends in the cycle at Long Course Weekend 2024."

Donations can be made to Mr Owen’s fundraiser via JustGiving.