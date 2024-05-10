The talented bunch—Ruby Pile from Cardiff and Vale College in restaurant services; Oscar McNaughton from UWTSD in additive manufacturing; Rosie Boddy and Ruben Duggan from Coleg Y Cymoedd in aircraft maintenance and plumbing and heating respectively; and Max Clarke and Arron Luker from the University of South Wales, both studying cyber security, will compete in their chosen subjects in Lyon.

Welsh Government cabinet secretary for economy, energy and Welsh language, Jeremy Miles MS said: "The dedication and hard work of Ruby Pile, Oscar McNaughton, Rosie Boddy, Max Clarke, Arron Luker and Ruben Duggan exemplify the impact of skills development programs.

"Their participation in WorldSkills Lyon 2024 reflects the commitment to excellence and the pursuit of mastery in their disciplines."

The UK has participated in WorldSkills since 1953. The International event is considered a measure of a nation's readiness for future economic growth. WorldSkills UK, along with official partner Pearson, trains the participating UK team.

WorldSkills Lyon takes place between September 10-15, 2024.