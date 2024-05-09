Hywel Morgan was recovered from the water at Poppit Sands on June 10, 2022.

The 47-year-old father is understood to have drowned while trying to save two children from a riptide at the popular beach.

In the aftermath of the tragedy Mr Morgan’s family paid their own moving tribute to the 'devoted and loving father'.

“Hyw was a hero,” they said in a statement. “Despite our pain and grief it gives us comfort that he selflessly tried to prevent others from losing their lives.

“Hyw was a selfless individual who always gave up his time for others.

“He was a devoted and loving father and was loved and respect by all who knew him.”

Lifelong friends Philippa Noble described him as ‘a cheeky chappy who always had a smile and a chat for anyone’.

This afternoon, Pembrokeshire Coroner held the first pre inquest review hearing into the circumstances surrounding Hywel’s death.

Representatives for the RNLI, the coastguards and UK Search and Rescue were all present as well as members of Hywel’s family.

“We just want to find out exactly what happened,” Hywel’s sister Marian told the hearing.

“We have been told different things by different people. There’s no blame. We just want to know the facts.”

At this preliminary hearing the scope of the inquest, witnesses and interested parties were discussed.

It is hoped a second hearing will take place between September and October this year.