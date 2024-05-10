Lawrence Lambert, 25, of Llandissilio has been charged with making 258 images of the most severe category, Category A.

He is also accused of making 123 Category B images and 135 Category C images.

All the offences are alleged to have taken place in Llandissilio between August 2018 and August 2022.

Lambert appeared in front of magistrates at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on April 30.

No plea was formally entered at this stage.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and sent the case to Swansea Crown Court.

Lambert is due to appear there later this month for a plea and trial preparation hearing.