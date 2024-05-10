Following the success of Twelfth Night in the summer of 2023, SPAN ARTS is set to return to Lampeter House with The Festival Players' creative staging of The Tempest.

This tale of sorcery and strife, performed by the UK's leading all-male touring company, Festival Players International, offers a riveting Shakespearean experience.

Renowned for their unique energy, crystal-clear interpretation, and professional approach, the troupe will give a colourfully costumed performance promising an evening filled with humour and amusement.

Endorsed by none other than Dame Judi Dench, The Festival Players have established themselves over 60 years of professional touring theatre.

The enchanting event will take place on the scenic Lampeter House grounds, a quaint amphitheatre-style open air venue nestled in the village of Lampeter Velfrey, near Narberth.

The performance will go ahead whatever the weather, so attendees are advised to dress appropriately.

Patrons are welcome to bring their own seating, and there will be a bar.

Due to the high demand for this magical event, early booking is urged to avoid disappointment.

Tickets are now available on the SPAN ARTS website or via phone at 01834 869323.

The venue is friendly to wheelchair users, and carers can attend for free.

The Festival Players Theatre Company are scheduled to perform on Friday, June 14, 2024.

The grounds will open at 6pm with the show commencing at 7pm.

To find out more about the company, visit their official website.