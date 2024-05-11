Oriel y Parc, National Park Discovery Centre's exhibition, Geiriau Diflanedig – The Lost Words, is drawing to a close, with a farewell event featuring illustrator Jackie Morris and poet Mererid Hopwood.

Open since June 2023, the exhibition paired artwork from Morris with English and Welsh poems by Robert Macfarlane and Hopwood respectively.

Organised by Compton Verney, Hamish Hamilton and Penguin Books, it showcased the original artwork of Morris alongside the poems for the first time.

Rachel Perkins, manager of Oriel y Parc, said: "The success of the Geiriau Diflanedig – The Lost Words exhibition has been truly remarkable, captivating audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

"It’s been wonderful to be a part of this experience, which seeks to reintroduce the fading faces of nature to our vocabularies. We hope that many have been inspired to join the fight to reverse their plight and look forward to welcoming them as we bid farewell to this memorable exhibition.”

The farewell event promises an opportunity to hear from the creators and see a preview of Morris' forthcoming project, The Lost Birds. It will take place on May 25, from 2pm-3.30pm.

Despite free entry, booking is required due to limited capacity.