The concert, inclusive of champagne afternoon tea, is scheduled to take place on the lawns of Rathgate House on May 26.

Featuring will be Ian and John on trumpet, Dickie on French horn, Phil on trombone, and Martin on tuba.

Each member has a wealth of experience from extensive careers as freelance musicians in London.

The Chess Brass has been performing since the late 80s after they completed their studies at numerous London music colleges.

Each member has graced many stages, collaborated with world-class orchestras, contributed on West End productions, and made notable contributions to various recordings.

Outside their professional projects, they pass on their skills to the younger generation through teaching engagements.

The performance on May 26 aims to take the audience on a journey through the inviting realms of West End shows and popular musicals.

From 2.30pm to 6.30pm, Chess Brass Quintet promises to deliver an afternoon filled with immersive melodies.

Attendees can also participate in lawn games on the grounds of Rathgate and contribute to a charity raffle.

A limited number of tickets remain available at £30 each, inclusive of the champagne afternoon tea.

Tickets can be purchased from Ralph Rees at either 07770 996280 or r.w.rees@btinternet.com.