An annual campaign by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) called Acorn Antics encourages schools across Wales to collect seeds to grow more trees from locally collected acorns.

Following the 2022 campaign, 49,000 saplings grown in a tree nursery have now been planted.

The collected acorns allow NRW to grow native trees from the seed of healthy local tree stock while youngsters connect with the natural environment.

In 2022, the participating young environmentalists collected 825kg of acorns from 40 locations, generating £3,442 for their educational settings.

Aled Hopkin, specialist advisor for children, education, lifelong learning and skills at NRW, said: “It is great to see the results from the campaign as oak trees start getting planted across Wales.

“I would like to thank everyone who has taken part in Acorn Antics, we value each group’s participation as we look to help our natural environment.

“With an ever-changing climate, Welsh oak trees face a fight for survival against pests and diseases.

"Trees grown from local seed stock will have a higher growth rate and ability to survive and resist diseases than trees grown and imported from further afield.

“This is part of our wider work to reverse the decline in biodiversity, and to build the resilience of ecosystems so nature can adapt and continue to provide the basis of all life – clean air, clean water, food and a stable climate.

“We are now looking forward to planting the trees from the 2023 campaign and collecting even more acorns when Acorn Antics returns in September.”