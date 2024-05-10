The Carten is a 107-mile bike ride, which takes around 10 hours to complete from the Welsh capital to Pembrokeshire’s seaside town.

The main aim is to get people on their bikes without the pressure of it being a race, but a huge benefit of the event is the money the riders raise for charity.

When is the Carten100?

The event takes place this Saturday, May 11.

What route will it take?

The route is fairly direct, using A-roads, B-roads, and cycle routes. More information can be found on the Carten100 website.

The Carten100 route (Image: Carten100)

Carten100 20th anniversary

This year marks its 20th anniversary. It began back in 2004 with an initial four riders travelling the 100 miles from Cardiff to Tenby and it has grown in popularity. Today, the Carten100 now has over 1800 riders.

Many of the riders will be fundraising for the Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital charity. Last year £40,000 was raised for the charity.

Tenby road closures, traffic and safety advice

Pembrokeshire County Council has said that High Street and Tudor Square in Tenby will be closed to vehicles from noon to 8pm for the event.

This is so that the finish of the cycle event can take place in a traffic free environment.

Access to and from the harbour/St Julian Street area will be via Crackwell Street which will be under traffic light control.

Entry for the 2024 CARTEN100 this year includes access to feed stations along the route and a meal at the finish Pavilion in Tenby Harbour.

Riders will also have access to ride support vehicles, mechanical support and St. John Cymru first aid posts if needed.