Lee Morgan, 42, of Green Close in Steynton, was charged with three offences at Swansea Crown Court.

It was alleged that Morgan strangled a woman on April 30, 2023.

He was also accused of strangling the same woman on April 5 this year, where he was also accused of battery.

Morgan pleaded guilty to the April 5 strangulation, but not guilty to the remaining offences.

Prosecutor Ieuan Rees told the court that the 2023 allegation wasn’t reported at the time and had only emerged during the police investigation in to the latest offences.

Mr Rees said the pleas were acceptable for the prosecution.

David Singh, defending, said that Morgan “has issues with alcohol”.

“He has no recollection of the incident at all,” he said about the April 5 charges.

Judge Geraint Walters ordered a pre-sentence report to be prepared. The defendant was remanded back in to custody and will next appear in court on May 31.