Owen Maddocks, 23, of Hywel Road in Haverfordwest, appeared at Swansea Crown Court where he faced a series of drug dealing offences.

Maddocks was charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine (Class A), MDMA (Class A), and cannabis (Class B) – all from June 15.

He pleaded guilty to supplying cocaine and cannabis, but denied dealing MDMA – instead admitting an alternative offence of possession of MDMA.

The defendant was also charged with possessing criminal property – relating to £4,905 in cash – on June 15. He pleaded guilty to this offence.

Maddocks was accused of a second charge of possessing cannabis with intent to supply on April 5. He also admitted this offence.

Prosecutor Ieuan Rees said that the pleas were acceptable.

“Mr Maddocks has always denied it (the MDMA) was for anything other than personal use,” he said.

Mr Rees said messages on the defendant’s phone showed he had been dealing in the other drugs, but there was no mention of ecstasy.

“It’s quite clear that this was a young man engaged in selling cannabis,” defence counsel Dean Pulling said.

Mr Pulling said that Maddocks had “branched out in to selling cocaine”.

The court heard that Maddocks’ dealing on April 5 put him in breach of a suspended sentence, and Mr Pulling said the defendant was “realistic as to his situation”.

Judge Geraint Walters remanded Maddocks in to custody. He will be sentenced on June 3.

“It’s a mug’s game you know,” he told the defendant. “Sentences are heavy.”