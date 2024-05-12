Back by popular demand, this year's show promises an array of dazzling acts and performers from around the globe.

From aerial artistry to hilarious clown fun, the big top will be brimming with acts that promise to entertain audiences of all ages.

Among the exciting line-up is award-winning Chilean clown Kikin, who is returning to the Circus Mondao fold.

Other highlights include Miss Madalan’s charming polka dot ponies, the extraordinary hand-balancing Trio Tanger from Morocco, and a mystifying capillary suspension act, the details of which remain a tightly guarded secret.

New for this year are Cinzia and Ronaldo, whose act is billed as one of the most daring to have ever been featured at Circus Mondao.

Another feature is the youngest member of the circus family, a 12-year-old aerial artiste named Miss Maria who performs stunts high above the circus ring.

Fast and furious thrills will come from Luis and Ronaldo on the giant Space Wheel.

The Circus will stop at the Showground, Nantyci, A40, in Carmarthen, providing six days of spectacle from May 22 to May 27, 2024 with a variety of show times to suit everyone.

The opening day, Wednesday, offers all seats for just £7.50, with various other discounts and deals available throughout the run, including offers detailed on their Facebook page.

They stress that terms and conditions apply, and offers are not valid in combination.

The booking office, is open Tuesday to Sunday from 9am, and is cash only.

For further information, Circus Mondao provided a hotline, open from May 21.