Terry Judkins appeared at Swansea Crown Court where he faced four offences.

He was charged with making two Category C indecent images of children and possessing a prohibited image of a child, both dated between September 27, 2018, and August 5, 2021.

Judkins admitted both offences.

He was also charged with possessing extreme pornographic images – depicting bestiality – between January 2010 and August 2021. He denied this offence.

The defendant was also charged with a second offence of making indecent images of children – this one relating to 52 Category A images between September 27, 2018 and August 5, 2021.

The 55-year-old, of Bush Street in Pembroke Dock, will return to court at a later date after he was granted additional time to enter a plea for this offence to allow further consideration of the evidence.

Prosecutor Helen Randall said that a trial would be sought on Judkins’ not guilty plea to possession of extreme pornographic images.

Judkins was elected to Pembroke Dock Town Council in March 2018 and became mayor in May 2021.

He resigned in November 2021 citing "personal reasons and extra work commitments" for his decision.