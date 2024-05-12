Sea Haze, on Heywood Lane, is a 20-minute walk away from Tenby North Beach and comes with a separate holiday cottage known as The Boat House.

On the ground floor there is a spacious open plan reception area. (Image: Rightmove)On the ground floor there is a roomy open plan reception area, a modern kitchen and an annex including an open-plan living space, an en-suite bedroom, and another kitchen.

The house consists of a modern kitchen. (Image: Rightmove)The first floor consists of five well-sized bedrooms, a family bathroom and the principle suite which also has a dressing area, en-suite bathroom and balcony.

The principle suite has a balcony and a dressing area. (Image: Rightmove)Outside the property there is a front garden to enjoy a morning coffee and a back garden with a hot tub, seating, bi-fold doors opening out from the kitchen and a dining area of the main house into the terrace.

The back garden has a hot tub. (Image: Rightmove)The terrace also has a hidden gate, providing easy access to The Boat House and the lawn garden beyond.

The Boat House is a cottage separate from the house. (Image: Rightmove)

There is a functional kitchen diner at The Boat House. (Image: Rightmove)

The Boat House has a functional kitchen diner, a shower room, and stairs on the ground floor.

Under the stairs there is a utility cupboard to store the washing machine and dryer.

There are two double bedrooms in The Boat House. (Image: Rightmove)Then, on the first floor, there is an open living space, a dining area, two double bedrooms and a house bathroom.

The holiday cottage also features a large garage with a roller door, tiled floor, mains electric, boiler and water tank.

The Boat House has reportedly surpassed the 182-day requirement with many customers returning, making it a highly successful holiday rental.

The property is less than 0.5 miles away from Tenby station as well, providing easy transport links throughout Pembrokeshire.

For more information about the property, get in touch with Luxury Welsh Homes.