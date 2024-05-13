These pontoons were introduced as part of the Pembroke Dock Marine initiative, to update the Port's infrastructure. Suitable for a broad variety of vessels such as workboats, barges, and smaller vessels, their first service was to the CRC Sentinel. This vessel, owned by Commercial Rib Charter, is involved in operations on the Milford Haven Waterway.

The new pontoons are a key component of the Pembroke Dock Marine project, engineered to establish a premier energy and engineering centre. It will also function as a magnet for harnessing economic benefits emanating from wind, wave, and other renewable energy ventures.

Port of Milford Haven's own investments are supplemented by those from the Pembroke Dock Marine, included in the Swansea Bay City Deal project.

Sharon Adams, commercial manager for Pembroke Port commented: "It’s great to see these new assets being utilised. Pembroke Port is perfectly positioned within the Port of Milford Haven to act as a hub for operations associated with marine activity taking place within the Port and the Celtic Sea.

"The pontoons are available for short and long term berthing and have secure access, as well as electricity and water hook ups.

"The workboat pontoons compliment the other infrastructure upgrades we made as part of the Pembroke Dock Marine project including new laydown space and an expanded slipway.

"We look forward to working with our existing customers, and welcoming new ones, to use the new facilities at Pembroke Port."

The project is co-funded by the UK Government, the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government and unnamed private sector partners.

The construction phase of the project supported in excess of 50 jobs and six apprenticeships. Furthermore, with the input of contractors BAM, Walters Group and R&M Williams, the local community enjoyed the benefits of over £11m spent in the local area.