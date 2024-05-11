Our readers and Camera Club members were on hand to capture the stunning views and have been sharing their pictures with us.

The visibility of the aurora borealis was increased on Friday because of an “extreme” geomagnetic storm, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said on Friday there was a “good chance” for the Northern Lights to be seen, and added: “Those conditions could continue on Saturday night but we still have to work out some details on where exactly that will be.”

Here are a few of your pictures of the aurora borealis, and you can cycle through the whole gallery at the top of the page.

The skies over Saron Chapel in Letterston. (Image: Beffi Jay)

The beautiful colours in the sky, taken in Trefin. (Image: Jackie Gilderdale)

The aurora borealis providing a stunning view while waiting for a bus in Houghton. (Image: Paul Collett)

The Northern Lights provided an incredible backdrop at Llangwm Rugby Club. (Image: Vicki Winter)

The colourful skies over Johnston. (Image: Dylan Sanders Swales)

The Northern Lights over Tegryn. (Image: Will Blethyn)

Kristina Daniel shared this picture of the aurora borealis from her garden. (Image: Kristina Daniel)

