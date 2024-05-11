THE NORTHERN Lights lit up the night sky with a rare appearance last night.
Our readers and Camera Club members were on hand to capture the stunning views and have been sharing their pictures with us.
The visibility of the aurora borealis was increased on Friday because of an “extreme” geomagnetic storm, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said on Friday there was a “good chance” for the Northern Lights to be seen, and added: “Those conditions could continue on Saturday night but we still have to work out some details on where exactly that will be.”
Here are a few of your pictures of the aurora borealis, and you can cycle through the whole gallery at the top of the page.
