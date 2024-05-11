ONE person was taken to hospital after a crash on the A478.
Emergency services were called to reports of a crash between New Hedges and Begelly at around 7pm on Thursday, May 9.
The road was closed whilst those involved received treatment and as both vehicles were recovered.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said that a child was checked over by the ambulance staff as a precaution, whilst one person was taken to hospital by a family member.
The road re-opened at around 11pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here