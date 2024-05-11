Emergency services were called to reports of a crash between New Hedges and Begelly at around 7pm on Thursday, May 9.

The road was closed whilst those involved received treatment and as both vehicles were recovered.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said that a child was checked over by the ambulance staff as a precaution, whilst one person was taken to hospital by a family member.

The road re-opened at around 11pm.