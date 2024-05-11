David Davies, 31, of George Street in Milford Haven, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with two offences.

Davies was accused of strangling a woman at an address in Milford Haven on April 5.

He was also charged with attempting to cause GBH with intent following an alleged incident with another man in Milford Haven on April 6.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Davies pleaded guilty to the GBH charge, but denied strangling the woman.

These pleas were deemed acceptable by the prosecution, and Davies will not face a trial on the strangulation offence.

Judge Geraint Walters ordered Davies to return to court on June 4 for sentence.