2,100 cyclists set off in the sunshine in Cardiff early on Saturday morning to take on the 112-mile challenge.

Following a mammoth journey from the capital, the riders were welcomed to Tenby by the crowds who encouraged them over the finish line on Tudor Square.

Many of the charity’s supporters were among those who turned out to cheer cyclists along the route – including seven-year-old Esther from Tenby, who received treatment for Acute Myeloid Leukaemia at the Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital for Wales last year.

The event, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, has now raised a total of more than £200,000 for the Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital Charity over the years.

14-year-old Billy took part in the challenge for his 11-year-old cousin Evie. (Image: Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital)

Among the youngest cyclist to complete the challenge this year was 14-year-old Billy, who wanted to take part in the challenge that most grown adults would find difficult to raise vital funds for the Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital for Wales because his 11-year-old cousin Evie has been treated there since birth.

Noah’s Ark charity events manager, Sam Barnard, said: "We’re delighted to have been nominated as the chosen charity for the Carten100 again this year, for the fourth time in its amazing history.

The riders were welcomed to Tenby by the charity's supporters. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

“Funds raised from previous years has helped fund life-saving equipment like ventilators and incubators and services like emotional support and the play specialist team.

“As a charity, we support the 73,000 each year who come from across Wales to receive specialist care at our nation's only children’s hospital.

“The ongoing support of the Welsh public is vital to us so and we’d just like to say the biggest thank you to the Carten team for choosing to support the Noah's Ark Charity again this year.

“Congratulations on your 20th year and well done to all those who took part.”