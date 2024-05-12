The lifeboat crew were called out four times in two days across Friday and Saturday.

At midnight on Friday, May 10, Angle’s all-weather lifeboat was called to join a search following reports of red flares being seen over Pennar.

The lifeboat crew was launched and conducted a search between Valero’s Pembroke refinery and Llanreath.

The crew searched the area for around an hour before they were stood down when nothing was found. They returned to base and the lifeboat was readied for further service by 1.45am.

Just before 5pm on Friday, Angle RNLI’s crew were called to a mayday call from a boat between South Hook and Angle. It was reported that a member of the crew had collapsed whilst fishing and was unconscious and fitting.

The lifeboat was launched and was on the scene within minutes.

Two casualty care trained crew members went on board and assessed the casualty – who was now conscious – and gave him oxygen. He was then taken back on the lifeboat to the Port Authority Jetty where Dale Coastguard Rescue Team and a rapid response paramedic were waiting to meet them.

The paramedic boarded the lifeboat upon its arrival and assessed the casualty. The man was handed in to the care of the paramedic and they disembarked and waited for an ambulance to arrive.

The lifeboat crew were stood down and returned to the station ready for further service by 6.15pm.

Just an hour later, at 7.19pm, Angle’s crew received their third call-out of the day after a 999 call from a member of the public at Freshwater West Beach reporting that four people – on two surfboards – were being dragged out to sea in a rip current.

The lifeboat was launched, but whilst en-route it was confirmed that the four people had managed to get out of the water.

The crew were asked to continue and search the area in case any other people had been dragged out to sea. After a short search of the beach, the lifeboat returned to its station.

On Saturday at just after 1pm, Angle RNLI were called following a report of a person in the water south of Watwick Beach who was unable to get back onboard their boat.

When the lifeboat arrived, the man had already been helped out of the water by a passing vessel. He was assessed on the lifeboat by the crew. It emerged that the man’s dinghy had capsized whilst he was sailing, leaving him in the water.

He was taken to the Port Authority Jetty, where he was handed in to the care of Dale Coastguard Rescue Team and an ambulance.

The lifeboat crew were stood down and returned to the station.