Diane Lees, 55, of North Road in Lampeter, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates' Court charged with two offences.

Lees was alleged to have been the owner and been in charge of a dog – named Satan – which was dangerously out of control on North Road on October 15.

She was also charged with being the owner in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury on January 4.

It was alleged that Lees’ dog Satan was dangerously out of control on the A485 New Inn when it injured a police officer.

She pleaded guilty to both offences at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on May 10.

The case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared. Lees was bailed and will appear next at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on May 15.

Ahead of her sentencing, Lees was also barred from possessing any dogs.