Taking place on the weekend of 18th and 19th May, the festival is a celebration of rural life and country living with smallholding pursuits at its heart. The weekend-long event is a showcase of the real diversity of the Welsh countryside.

Together with an array of display ring attractions, competitions, children's activities, shopping tradestands, live music, and delicious food and drink, the festival promises to be a fantastic day out for all.

Above all, it is an excellent way to get started in the showing world, and visitors can watch a variety of competitions taking place, including many rare and native breeds.

The Smallholders Centre will continue to be the main port of call for those wanting to learn more about the smallholder’s way of life. It's an ideal place to stock up on the essentials from the agricultural and smallholding themed tradestands - whether you need a new bucket or perhaps a piece of machinery.

A variety of activities will be held in the Country Life Area, including the Premier Open Dog Show (Crufts 2025 Qualifier), The Woodville Medieval Re-enactment Camp, BASC Gun Dogs Demonstrations, British Army Health and Fitness, forestry competitions, sporting, and countryside activities.

For those looking for family fun, get involved in the Builth Bulls biking activities and obstacle course. Children can give cycling a go, and helmets and bikes are provided.

Also featured in the Country Life Area, The Panic Family Circus returns to entertain with circus skills, workshops, and traditional puppet shows. For animal interactions, Will’s Petting Farm will be bringing along a variety of small farm animals including ponies, goats, rabbits, guinea pigs and alpacas.

This year’s festival is packed full of things to do and see, including a busy line up in the Display Ring featuring Dangerous Steve's motorbike stunt show, Paws for Thought dog display team, the Hackney Horse & Pony display, Scurry Driving and Meirion Owen and his sheepdogs!

Show jumping competitions begin after 4pm and will run late into Saturday evening.

For the dog lovers amongst you, The Welsh Premier Open Dog Show is held all weekend with the opportunity to see hundreds of dogs competing for a chance to qualify for Crufts 2025.

Unlike our other events, visitors are welcome to bring their own dogs along to the Festival. The RWAS Feature County of Ceredigion will be hosting a novelty Fun Dog Show in the Country Life Area. So, if your pup has the waggiest tail, this competition is for you!

Farming Connect Horticulture will once again take over the Members Centre for the Growers Market.

Experienced growers representing a cross-section of the horticulture industry will share their knowledge and expertise and showcase their products during the two-day event.

The Meirionnydd Shearing Centre will once again showcase the Woolhandling and Blade Shearing competitions, for both novice and intermediate classes, along with a Vintage Shearing Display.

Next door in the Craft, Art & Education Hall, visitors can enjoy demonstrations from the Gwent Guild of Spinners and Weavers and many wool related tradestands.

It wouldn’t be a Royal Welsh event without showcasing the best food and drink produce that Wales has to offer. Sample the delicious goods in the renowned Food Hall or grab a tasty bite and soak up the atmosphere with live music and seating in the Welsh Food Village, Gwledd | Feast.

The Royal Welsh Showground is easily accessible from all routes and is located where the A470 and A483 cross at Builth Wells. Free car parking is located at the bottom end of the showground only a short walk to the event's main entrance, with a forward parking area available for visitors displaying a Blue Badge.

Tickets are available on the RWAS website. Visit rwas.wales / cafc.cymru