The six foot yacht was sailing from New Haven to Swansea. However, it had run out of fuel six nautical miles south west of St Justinians.

The weather was calm and there was not enough wind for the yacht, with one person onboard, to sail to safety.

St Davids All Weather Lifeboat was called to the aid of the stricken vessel at 11.09am.

Without fuel or wind to sail, the yacht was unable to return to shore unaided, so the RNLI Coxswain took the decision to tow the stricken vessel back to the mooring at the lifeboat station.

St Davids RNLI's all-weather lifeboat Norah Wortley towed the yacht to a safe mooring, giving its crew member the opportunity to find some fuel and continue.

This rescue was the first for Reuben Palin in his role as volunteer mechanic.