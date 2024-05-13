Rev John Morgan of Tenby has been at the side of 13 different mayors of the town in his quarter of a century as Sergeant-at-Arms.

“You have been dedicated, professional, dignified and always with a smile on your face,” town mayor Cllr Dai Morgan told John at his retirement presentation.

“I always felt you were in control of any situation.

“Thank you for your service, I am honoured to have worked with you.”

John receives a book of photographic memories to mark his retirement. He is pictured with town mayor, Dai Morgan, and fellow mace-bearer, Denise Cousins. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

John, a former RE teacher at Tenby’s Greenhill School, took early retirement from his job to become ordained into the Non-Stipendiary local ministry in the Tenby parish.

Cllr Laurence Blackhall was Mayor of Tenby at the time, and accompanied John to his ordination at St Davids Cathedral.

“It was a huge honour to be able to take the chains of Tenby to the event,” he said.

'Pleasure and privilege'





The presentation to John took place in Tenby’s mayor’s parlour during Friday’s mayor-making ceremony.

John recalled: “I was asked to step in as mace bearer at one Tenby Boxing Day Swim because the current one – also named John Morgan – was unwell.

“After he died I took over the role.

“Little did I know that 25 years later, I would still be doing it!”

He added it had been ‘a pleasure and privilege’ to be Sergeant-at-Arms and work with 13 different mayors.

“All mayors do the job differently, but they all serve the town to the best of their ability, and I am proud to have been a part of it.”