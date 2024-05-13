Three fire crews raced to a Tenby seafront apartment building on Saturday morning.

The call at 10.58am alerted the fire service to 'an incident' at a flat in Royal Victoria Court, Crackwell Street. a spokesperson for the |Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MAWWFRS) said.

They added: "On arrival at the scene, it was a false alarm caused by a cooking alarm. The alarm has now been reset.

"Crews left the scene at 11.24am."