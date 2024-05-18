Tony has rented the kitchen and restaurant in The Brook Inn for the last 13 weeks.

During this time, numerous users have posted on The Brook Inn St Ishmaels Facebook page and praised the pub for its excellent food and service.

Head chef, Tony said: “I am surprised by how much support we are getting on Facebook. The place is holding its own very well. I thought the Sunday lunch would take me a few months to get going.

“I’ve been getting some fantastic feedback from people. We’ve had some tourists already. A couple of couples have dined with us every night during their weekend stay.”

Before Tony’s arrival The Brook Inn had not served any food since August and was only open on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday for drinks.

Tony continued: "The pub has a very warm atmosphere. St Ishmaels is a nice little village. But it's not just about tourists in the summer. We need locals too. We had 50 covers last Sunday.

“People want value for money. It’s about keeping the locals happy. We can’t just rely on the tourists in the summer. We need the locals to come here during the winter.”

He prides his menu on using local produce from suppliers and serving pub grub classics.

“We do the classic pub menu here like lasagne and fish and chips. But a lot of our food is locally sourced like sea bass and fresh crab. And the catch of the day, which is Haddock.

“There’s the potential for fresh lobster and we’re hoping to bring in some fresh lamb too. We’re currently using potatoes from Neyland, and the VC Gallery gave us some free produce as well.

“I make the best sticky toffee pudding on the planet, in addition to fresh cheesecakes and apple crumbles. We use a different liqueur for the sticky pudding every week.

“On our menu, the special board is always fluid. The sea bass with white wine sauce and mussels is my recommended dish.”

Tony is an experienced chef and has worked in various other well-known establishments.

Tony is an experienced chef who used to work at The Shipwright Inn and Belgrave Hotel. (Image: Newsquest)“In my last role I spent 18 months at The Shipwright Inn, and I was head chef for three years at the Belgrave Hotel in Tenby. I also ran a 25-bedroom guest house in the Isle of Man previously.”

