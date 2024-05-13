This is the second closure in less than a month for the road between its junction with the B4316 and the Ridgeway.

The works are part of Saundersfoot’s Welsh Government-funded Active Travel route, giving better links between Saundersfoot railway station and the village.

A Pembrokeshire County Council spokesperson said: “The road closure will be for a week commencing Monday 13th May to undertake resurfacing and priority sign works.”

However, traffic lights will remain in place when the road re-opens, with visibility adjustments to the new j #unction set to take place.

Visibility concerns

Saundersfoot South county councillor notified residents on Saundersfoot Connect: “ As programmed, the Fan Rd will be closed to traffic during this week to enable the completion of the carriageway surfacing to the realigned junction, and connectivity works to the south end of Fan Road for resurfacing and installing of a traffic calming priority feature which will allow the Shared Use Path link at that location.

“I have raised concerns over the visibility at the new junction. There are adjustments to reduce the existing wall and bank in height this will create the necessary visibility sightlines from the junction.

“However, this will not be completed this week and a traffic light system will be still in operation.

“We thank you for your patience and any observations and assure that works will continue and I will keep you updated.”