The Welsh full fibre telecom company has achieved two thirds of its planned first phase rollout, with a fifth of premises now using its home or business services.

In 2021, Ogi implemented a £200 million scheme to provide full fibre to south Wales earlier than other operators planned.

By 2024, Ogi had shifted its strategy, focusing on customer uptake by attracting thousands to switch to full fibre with competitive pricing and shorter-term contracts.

Places like Pembrokeshire and the post-industrial towns in south Wales saw a first mover advantage for the provider.

They've even seen sector-leading customer satisfaction scores following a concentrated period of investment in operations and customer service, including new opening hours and fresh online resources.

Chief executive officer, Ben Allwright, said: "With one in five of the premises we can serve already signed up to Ogi, it’s clear to see we’re investing in the right places.

"Passing the 100,000 premises milestone – two thirds of our initial plan, completed – and seeing the massive benefits from this technology as adoption increases is encouraging.

"Putting our ISP operations first since the start of the year, and harnessing the build machine as a tool for growth has allowed us to take a breath, and make sure we’re doing the right things for our customers and long-term sustainability."

Currently, the network is being introduced in nearly 60 towns and villages across south Wales, with an increasing number of customers switching to full fibre ISP monthly.