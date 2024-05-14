The Dinosaur Park in Tenby is marking its milestone on Tuesday, May 14.

It first opened its doors back in 1994 and has since blossomed into one of Pembrokeshire's most popular family attractions.

Co-owner of The Dinosaur Park, Amanda Meyrick said: "It's been an incredible journey.

"For three decades, we've had the privilege of not only creating cherished family memories but also contributing to local employment and fostering lasting relationships with our amazing suppliers."

The park features more than 40 rides, attractions, and activities, including more than 90 dinosaurs.

But the undisputed highlight is the Dinosaur Trail, a captivating journey through ancient woodlands populated by lifelike dinosaurs that aims to inspire children to unleash their imagination.

The park has certainly evolved since its beginning.

Simon Meyrick, co-owner, said: "What started as a vision has blossomed into a cherished destination, beloved by families near and far."

To commemorate its 30th birthday, the park is offering a 30 per cent discount on day tickets on May 14, and the same cut will be applied to season passes on Saturday, May 18.

Ms Meyrick added: "It's a token of appreciation for the continued support from the community and beyond."

The Dinosaur Park has consistently provided a space for families to spend quality time doing fun things and it looks set to continue to do so for many years to come.

Visitors to Pembrokeshire are sure to find something to roar about.