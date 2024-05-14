In November 2023, the access to Monkstone beach was temporarily closed by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority (PCNPA) following heavy rain.

The beach's main access is down a steeply-stepped footpath from the cliff path between Tenby and Saundersfoot.

The steps had become damaged and dislodged following the rain.

A series of cracks had also appeared in the surface of the footpath, indicating movement of the slope.

The authority's director of nature and tourism, James Parkin, forecast at the time that the closure may need to be extended.

The Welsh Government has now approved an extension to the temporary closure of the public footpath to Monkstone beach until November 23.

“As you can appreciate, the scale of the detailed surveys and any future potential works are significant,” said a spokesperson for PCNPA.

“Additionally, the situation remains unchanged in that the authority does not currently have the funding for this work. Options are being looked at.”

While the closure is still in place it means there is no safe way to exit the beach from Monkstone and anyone walking at low tide on the foreshore from Saundersfoot or from Tenby will need to be aware of this when planning their walk.