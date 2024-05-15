Pembrokeshire County Council has no current plans to introduce clean air zones or road user charging, councillors heard.
In a submitted question heard at the May meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council, member of the public Sharon Purcell asked: “In relation to the Environment (Air Quality and Soundscapes) (Wales) Bill, what advice has the council received regarding planned clean air zones or road user charging with a view to introducing schemes to address these issues in the future?”
She also asked a second traffic-related question: “Are there any plans for Local Traffic Neighbourhoods to be introduced and if so, where?”
Answering both questions, Cabinet Member for Residents' Services Cllr Rhys Sinnett said there were no plans across Wales currently, under any guidance received for the first question.
He also said there were no plans for any Local Traffic Neighbourhoods in Pembrokeshire.
