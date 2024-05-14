The men were charged with voyeurism, assaulting a woman and assaulting a man.

Their cases were heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

JONATHAN HUGHES, 32, of Pill Road in Hook, has been charged with voyeurism.

Hughes was alleged to have recorded a person in Wolfscastle on November 26, 2022, without their consent and for the purpose of sexual gratification.

He appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on May 7, where the case was sent to Swansea Crown Court.

Hughes was granted bail, and will appear in court on June 7 to enter his plea.

STEPHEN MCGANN, 49, of near Cardigan, has been accused of assaulting a woman.

McGann was charged with assault by beating against a woman in St Dogmaels on May 1.

At Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on May 7, McGann was granted bail and was ordered to return to court to enter his plea on May 14.

MATHEW READING, 31, whose given address to the court was HM Prison Parc, has been charged with common assault.

Reading was alleged to have attacked a man in Fishguard on January 27.

The case came before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on May 7, and was adjourned until May 23 for Reading to enter his plea.