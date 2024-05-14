Neville Lewis, 46, of Eiddil in Llanelli, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with four offences against the same woman.

Lewis was alleged to have stalked the woman in Pembroke between March 18 and May 2 by repeatedly calling and texting her and turning up at her home and place of work.

He was also accused of sending a picture of genitals to her on April 7.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Lewis was also charged with two offences of assault occasioning actual bodily harm – both against the same complainant.

The first allegation was said to have taken place between March 1 and September 30 in 2015 in the Llangennech area, whilst the second was reported to have taken place in Pembroke Dock between March 1 and June 30 in 2022.

Lewis appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on May 7, where he was granted bail ahead of his next appearance in court on June 20.