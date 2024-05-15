Wayne Mansbridge, 57, of Oak Grove in Twycross, was convicted of sexually assaulting a serving soldier who he had given a lift to in the pouring rain between Tenby and Castlemartin in 2014.

Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court heard that Mansbridge failed to comply with the terms of the sex offender notification requirements – commonly known as the sex offenders register – after going on holiday to Morocco without notifying the police.

He was out of the country between January 16 and February 16.

Mansbridge pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on May 7.

The case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared. Mansbridge was granted bail, and must return to court to be sentenced on May 28.