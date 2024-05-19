The men were charged with various offences including harassment, drink-driving, and criminal damage.

Their cases were heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

RHYS DAVIES, 28, of Maes Awel in Dwrbach, has admitted harassing a woman.

Davies was alleged to have harassed the woman in Fishguard between October 23 and December 8 last year by repeatedly calling her.

He pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on May 7.

Davies was sentenced to an 18-month community order, as part of which he must complete a 40-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring programme and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

He must pay £200 in compensation, £85 in costs and a £114 surcharge.

The victim was granted a two-year restraining order against Davies.

WILLIAM GRIFFITHS, 47, of the B4313 in Maenclochog, was caught almost twice the drink-drive limit.

Griffiths was driving a Seat Leon between Maenclochog and Clarbeston on April 22. When breathalysed, he recorded having 67 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35.

Griffiths pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on May 7.

He was fined £440 and ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £176 surcharge. Griffiths was also banned from driving for 18 months.

MICHAL RAKOWSKI, 39, of no fixed abode, admitted damaging a necklace and smashing a flower vase.

Rakowski was charged with criminal damage after he was alleged to have destroyed a vase and flowers in Pembroke Dock on May 5, as well as damaging a woman’s necklace.

He pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on May 7.

Rakowski was sentenced to a 18-month community order, as part of which he must complete a 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring programme. He must also complete 150 hours of unpaid work and 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

The defendant must also pay £25 in compensation and costs of £85.