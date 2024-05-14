Catherine Jenkins of Northfield Terrace Robeston Wathen was served with an abatement notice by Pembrokeshire County Council last year.

This stated that she had to stop her dogs from persistently barking, which was causing a nuisance.

On November 28 and 29 last year as well as New Year’s Eve she failed to comply with the notice in that she ‘failed to prohibit the recurrence of the persistent barking of dogs’.

This continued into early this year with more breaches on January 2 and February 5.

She was also charged with failing to secure control of the dogs, either as set out in the noise abatement notice issued or at all, on New Year’s Eve and on the January and February dates.

Jenkins, 51, did not appear in court for the hearing on May 7 and magistrates at the Haverfordwest court found the case proved in her absence.

They fined her a total of £440 and ordered her to pay £1,200 costs and a £176 victim surcharge. She has until June 7 to pay the total of £1,816.